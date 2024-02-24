ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,519 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after acquiring an additional 361,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ProPetro by 25.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ProPetro by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 289,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its position in ProPetro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,378,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

