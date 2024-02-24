PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) versus Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Head to Head Contrast

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Onfolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 5.55 -$93.75 million ($0.10) -33.65 Onfolio $2.22 million 1.14 -$4.23 million ($1.64) -0.30

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PropertyGuru Group. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru Group -14.60% -2.76% -2.35% Onfolio -167.91% -46.21% -35.00%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PropertyGuru Group and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

PropertyGuru Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.16%. Onfolio has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 508.40%. Given Onfolio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onfolio is more favorable than PropertyGuru Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats Onfolio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

