Profund Advisors LLC Sells 26,441 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 31.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 2,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 33,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.97. 78,841,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,040,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $611.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.92. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

