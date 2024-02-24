Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,395,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,238,281 shares of company stock valued at $526,024,047. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $164.34. 3,910,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,492. The company has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

