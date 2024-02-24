Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ REGN traded up $16.31 on Friday, hitting $981.20. 439,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $921.01 and a 200 day moving average of $855.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $985.64. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.