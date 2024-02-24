Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,561,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,700. The stock has a market cap of $291.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $154.09.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.