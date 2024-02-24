Profund Advisors LLC Buys 7,440 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,441 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $15.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $553.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

