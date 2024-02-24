Profund Advisors LLC Buys 18,062 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,837,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,491,000 after acquiring an additional 710,439 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PDD by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 66,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PDD by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,008,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,986,000 after acquiring an additional 237,956 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 257.8% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $21,016,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,267,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,139. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. PDD’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

