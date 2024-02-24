Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 12,462 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,194. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

