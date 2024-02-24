Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $20.43

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $19.80. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 170,524 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Privia Health Group by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

