PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

PSMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT stock opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $61.82 and a 12-month high of $83.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

