Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

PW opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Power REIT by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Power REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Articles

