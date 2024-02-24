POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on February 28th

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4683 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

POSCO has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect POSCO to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Price Performance

PKX stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. POSCO has a 12-month low of $58.65 and a 12-month high of $133.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in POSCO during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in POSCO during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.