POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on February 28th

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4683 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
POSCO has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect POSCO to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.
POSCO Price Performance
PKX stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. POSCO has a 12-month low of $58.65 and a 12-month high of $133.09.
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.
