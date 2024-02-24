Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,078 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up 0.3% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 369,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 73.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 51,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 545.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 324,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 13.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,121,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 104,920 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.59. 564,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.76. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

