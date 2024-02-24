Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.56 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,019 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 8.5% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $18,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BNS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

