Popular, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Popular has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Popular has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Popular to earn $11.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Popular by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

