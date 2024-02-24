Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.100-14.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00 to $14.00 EPS.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.38.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.61. 449,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,990. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.57. Pool has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $406.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pool will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,395,000 after purchasing an additional 162,319 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 499,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,992,000 after purchasing an additional 97,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

