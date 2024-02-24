Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.460-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Planet Fitness also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.46-2.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.71. 2,388,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,940.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,375,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,433,000 after buying an additional 1,308,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,819,000 after buying an additional 1,008,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $63,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,431,000 after acquiring an additional 637,602 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

