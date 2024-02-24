Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.460-2.490 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.46-2.49 EPS.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 2.1 %

PLNT opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.