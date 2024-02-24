Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

PZA opened at C$14.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The firm has a market cap of C$350.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.26. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

