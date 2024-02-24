Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance
PZA opened at C$14.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The firm has a market cap of C$350.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.26. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
