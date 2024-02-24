Piper Sandler Downgrades Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $300.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $350.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.59.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

