Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $226-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.580 EPS.

Photronics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $28.01 on Friday. Photronics has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Photronics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

