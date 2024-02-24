Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.14.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after buying an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,562,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.