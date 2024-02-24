Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

PHAT opened at $10.60 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 333.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 275.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 36,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.