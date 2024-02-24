PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,270,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.70% of PG&E worth $294,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

