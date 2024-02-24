Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 273.1% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FOX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 701,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

