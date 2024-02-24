Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

