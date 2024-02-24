Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Stake Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,206,577 shares of company stock valued at $106,814,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

