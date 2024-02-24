Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.530-0.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.040-2.260 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $17.43 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 86.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

