Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $250.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $284.00.

PEN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.92.

Penumbra Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $238.37 on Friday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 835 shares of company stock worth $190,866. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,159,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Penumbra by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,104,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

