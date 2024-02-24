Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.36% of Penumbra worth $33,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 23.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Penumbra by 6.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $238.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.45.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835 shares of company stock worth $190,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.92.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

