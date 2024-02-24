Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 2.5% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 195,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,646,000 after buying an additional 227,609 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $31.12. 925,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,033. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

