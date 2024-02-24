Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,600 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. UBS Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.10. 534,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.