Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises approximately 1.5% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth $43,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Mplx Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 3,107,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,649. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 89.24%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

