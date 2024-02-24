Peloton Wealth Strategists Trims Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $214.92. 337,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,646. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $917,749. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

