Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 830 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in RTX were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,809,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

