Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 53 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $330.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $333.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

