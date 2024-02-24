Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 185 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

IBM traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.72. 3,433,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,185. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

