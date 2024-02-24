Peloton Wealth Strategists Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,951 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.28. 1,896,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.