Peloton Wealth Strategists Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,365,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 155,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.97. 1,669,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

