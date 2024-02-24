Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 676,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,715,000 after purchasing an additional 73,303 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 511,562 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 34,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,108,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,811. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $206.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

