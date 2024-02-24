Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 47.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,265,000 after acquiring an additional 129,153 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 146.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. 3,307,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.