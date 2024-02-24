Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.36. The stock had a trading volume of 469,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,525. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

