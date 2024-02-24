Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 119.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 308,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $174,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $737.93. 1,265,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,201. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $742.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

