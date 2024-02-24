Peloton Wealth Strategists Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF comprises 2.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.59% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 273,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 326,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 212,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.80. 287,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

