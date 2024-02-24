Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.27. The stock had a trading volume of 871,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,166. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.65. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

