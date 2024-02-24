Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 50 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 1.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Cummins were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.10. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $269.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.