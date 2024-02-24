Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 1,525 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.47. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

