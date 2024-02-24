Pegasus Partners Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,201 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $106.58. 4,956,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

