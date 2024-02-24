Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,081. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.92. The firm has a market cap of $314.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

